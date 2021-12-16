Andrew Robert Yanney

July 3, 1967 - Dec. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Andrew Yanney, 54, of Queensbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14,2021 at his home with his fiance and beloved dog by his side.

Born on July 3, 1967 in Hartford, CT he was the son of the late Robert H. Yanney and Carol K. (Ketchum) Yanney and beloved maternal grandson of Frank "Papa" and Mary "Mame" Weiderman, and paternal grandson of Mary Yanney.

Andy graduated from Northwood University in 1990 earning two Bachelor's and an Associate's Degree. He loved cars and the need for speed. He knew all aspects of the car industry from sales manager, marketing, internet sales, and auctioning.

Andy had such a passion for boating. He loved the ocean where he and his cousin Steve spent a lot of time in Fort Myers during college before returning to New York. He spent summers on Lake George at his family's lake house, which he loved. He enjoyed being outdoors, snowmobiling, skiing, riding his Yamaha Banshee and most of all boating. He knew every inch of Lake George and would cruise the shorelines up until the first November snow.

Andy could cook anything and take any recipe to a new level. He was the master of the grill and could cook a filet, T-bone, prime rib or the juiciest Lamb Chop that would beat Bobby Flay his fiance was sure of it.

He could build anything without instructions and put something together without directions. He could grow anything in a garden. All these skills he learned from his Papa who he loved spending time with as a child.

Survivors include Colleen Dominy of Queensbury, his fiance and life partner of 23 years; his dog Teddy who gave him so much joy and love; and his sister, Lucinda Yanney of West Hartford, CT who he would spend hours with talking on the phone. He is also survived by several loving cousins and second cousins.

A funeral service will be held at noon Monday, December 20, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery, Ballston Spa, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Monday prior to the service.

Those who wish to send a remembrance in his name may do so to their choice of West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, Hudson Headwaters Palliative Care Program or the Glens Falls Animal Hospital.

Special thanks and acknowledgement to: Joyce Moulton, his loving home aid and friend who went above and beyond, Stephen Bassin, physical therapist and friend, always looking out for Andy and pushing him to do his best, Sean Campanie from HHHN Homeward Bound Program who provided the most compassionate care to Andy and was someone he trusted and could talk to, West Glens Falls Squad staff and Captain Mark, Lonnie and Anthony, High Peaks Hospice, Maura, Patty, Amy, April and Brie, Sister Donna Irvine, Chaplain Mark Bailey, Tower 2 angels that watched over him with compassionate and exceptional care the family will never forget, Steve Haraden and wife Dee, and his best friend Thomas Scott Moynihan and wife Sue who had unwaivering support and made his life so enriched and blessed. Friends and neighbors Nichole Lashway and Nancy Blair, always there no matter what to support in times of need. Deena Dominy and Darlene Koonz who gave so much of themselves to support. Janice Bardon whose love for Andy meant so much.

