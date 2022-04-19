Andy Esperti

Oct. 23, 1947 - April 15, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Andy Esperti, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, at his friend's home in Queensbury with those he loved by his side.

He was born on October 23, 1947, in Glens Falls, NY, the son of the late Nicholas Esperti and Edith (Delsignore) Esperti.

Andy worked at several places during his lifetime to name a few; CNA Building Maintenance for ten years, Umpd Softball in Jenkinsville for ten years, and retired from Warren County Airport after 10 years in 2011.

Andy graduated from St. Mary's School, Class of 1965. While in school, he played varsity football and baseball in which they won the state championship.

At the age of seventeen Andy won the Pool Tournament and played NYS Pocket Billiard Championship but lost 50-33.

After graduating from high school, Andy proudly served his country in the US Army from 1966-1968.

He continued to stay active playing slow pitch softball until he was 69 years old. In 1964 he had two hits off Chuck Catalfamo, a great pitcher who later went on to play for the NY Mets. He also enjoyed the racino, betting the horses (games of chance), and his 2021 trip to the Yankees Stadium and 2022 trip to Atlantic City to watch the Sienna Conference Tournament with his friend Chris. His greatest joy was time with his friend's watching sports, police detective shows and sharing a good joint.

Andy is survived by his daughter, Christine Esperti; sister, Linda Murray (Gary); and their children: Jimmy, Adam and Nicole; niece and nephew, Nicholas and Maria Esperti; his best friend, Christopher Shipley (Melissa); extended family and many friends who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Esperti.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Robbie Lankford of New Hope Community Church will officiate.

Interment will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.

For online condolences, please visit https://www.sbfuneralhome.com.