Angel L. Bombard

GLENS FALLS - Angel L. Bombard, 33, of McDonald St., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 6,2020.

Calling hours will take place Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Church, Pastor of Pine Knolls Alliance Church, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Angel contributions may be made to her three boys through their GoFundMe page: Angel's boys college fund, etc. https://gf.me/u/zb6mun.