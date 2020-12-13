Menu
Angel L. Bombard
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Angel L. Bombard

GLENS FALLS - Angel L. Bombard, 33, of McDonald St., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 6,2020.

Calling hours will take place Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Church, Pastor of Pine Knolls Alliance Church, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

In loving memory of Angel contributions may be made to her three boys through their GoFundMe page: Angel's boys college fund, etc. https://gf.me/u/zb6mun.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Dec
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Angel, was loved deeply now home with Jesus CHRIST in his loving arms
Takis Dikas
Significant_other
December 14, 2020
I will always remember Angel's boisterous laugh! I always wanted to join in. I remember star colorful tattoos. Sending prayers to her whole family.
Jennifer Hamel
December 12, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to Angel’s family. Keeping you all and all who loved Angel in my prayers for God’s comfort and peace in the difficult days ahead. “Blessed are those that mourn, for they shall be comforted” - Matthew 5:4. May you each know that God is very close to you in your time of sorrow even though you may not see or feel Him.
Dee Whible
Friend
December 11, 2020
