Angel L. Bombard

Apr. 11, 1987 - Dec. 6, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Angel L. Bombard, 33, of McDonald St., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 6,2020.

Born April 11, 1987 in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Ronald P. and Susan G. (Close) Bombard.

Angel was the mother of three beautiful boys, Damian Andrus, 17, Carter Andrus, 15, and Jeffrey Robillard, 10. She loved her boys, her family and friends, her lizards and expressed herself through her ever changing hair color and unique style. She loved to doll herself up. Angel enjoyed spending time at the gym with friends and family. Music and writing were important to her as well. She enjoyed time at the beach and spent a lot of summers with her childhood friends and later on with her boys. She loved to talk on the phone, especially her routine check-ins with her "momma."

Angel attended Kingsbury Junior Academy and later enjoyed her position at Dunkin Donuts.

For many years Angel struggled with mental illness and had made progress in her recovery for which we were very proud of her. .

Those left to cherish her memory are her three sons: Damian, Carter and Jeffrey; her parents, Ronald and Susan; brothers: Ronald Bombard, Jr. and Jamee Bombard; sisters: Wendy Bombard and Christina Bombard; her boyfriend, Jon Carroll; also several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will take place Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. William Church, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all of their family and friends for their love and support during this most difficult time.

In loving memory of Angel contributions may be made to her three boys through their GoFundMe page: Angel's boys college fund, etc. https://gf.me/u/zb6mun.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.