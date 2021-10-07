Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angelina Printy

Angelina Printy

Feb. 14, 1998 - Sept. 23, 2021

TICONDEROGA – Ms. Angelina Printy, 23, of Olmstedville and Ticonderoga, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on September 23, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center.

She was born on February 14, 1998, Valentine's Day, radiating love to everyone she came to know throughout her life. She was a strong willed and determined individual from the day that she was born.

In her twenty-three years on earth she exhibited bravery conquering multiple medical issues and surgeries beginning when she was a newborn and only provided a two percent chance to survive in her first year of life. She defied the odds time and again proving her courage and tenacity.

Angelina attended Prospect, Fort Ann, Newcomb and Warrensburg Schools and graduated from CV-Tech Mineville, NY, Class of 2019. She attended the Clover Patch Camp for individuals with disabilities and the Double H Ranch where she participated in downhill skiing for many years and was known as the "Queen".

Angelina was known to be mischievous and loved to pull a prank on those that she loved. She was feisty and playful, as well as lively and spirited, she was loving and affectionate, as well as daring and fearless. Angelina was a soul that we were blessed to have in our lives and she will never be forgotten.

Angelina is survived by her mother and step-father, Bobbi and James Dugan; her father, Richard Printy; brother, Grant Printy; sisters: Leonette Peters and Marie Fish; paternal grandmother, Chelly Howe; maternal grandparents, Al and Shelly Pasquale. Angelina also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. Angelina had a special place in her heart for her Aunt Lori, she was her aunt's "little peanut". Her Mountain Lake Services family was dear to her heart who will miss her bubbly personality every day.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US RT. 9, Schroon Lake, NY
Oct
7
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Edward L Kelly Funeral Home
1019 US RT. 9, Schroon Lake, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences on the loss of one very special person. May God bless amen ....
Dennis L Bordeaux
Other
October 7, 2021
Bobbi , our hearts goes out to you, what a shock to hear of Angelina's passing. She was a spunky girl and will be missed . May your many great memories comfort you today and always
Bonnie Meade
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results