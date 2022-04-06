Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angelo Guatta
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
136 Main Street
South Glens Falls, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 7 2022
11:00a.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
Send Flowers

Angelo Guatta MOREAU - Angelo Guatta, 94, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Home of Good Shepherd in Moreau.

Born July 5, 1927, in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Charles and Gemma (Brovarone) Guatta.

At Angelo's request there will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George.

To view Angelo's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Service
11:00a.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - SGF
136 Main Street, SOUTH GLENS, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home - South Glen Falls.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.