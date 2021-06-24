Menu
Angelo Joseph Viola
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Angelo Joseph Viola

Oct. 11, 1930 - June 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Angelo Joseph Viola, 90, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Born October 11, 1930, in Brooklyn, Angelo was the son of Pasquale and Philomena (Mussella) Viola.

Angelo grew up in Springfield Gardens, NY, lived in Smithtown, Long Island for 30 years, and lived in Queensbury for 30 years.

On October 12, 1957, Angelo married Helena Josephine Harnedy and they had just celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Angelo was a member of the New York City Police Department for 24 years.

In addition to his parents, Angelo was predeceased by his sister, Carmella Smith, and his brother, Anthony Viola.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helena Josephine Viola; children: Daniel (Kim) Viola, Stephen (Eileen) Viola, Matthew (Beverly) Viola and Joseph (Dana) Viola; grandchildren: Melissa, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Andrew, Amanda, Cheryl, Christian, Emily, Michael, Mia and Katherine; great-grandchildren: Liam, Julianna and Leo; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service private to the family will be held at their convenience.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 24, 2021.
So sorry to hear Joe passed. One of the good guys for sure. I took him for a ride in my Corvette and he had a ball. Talked baseball all the way. RIP friend.
Bob and Marcia Wilsey, Durham,NC
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear that Joe has passed away. He was such a great neighbor and friend. I will always remember him walking around Surrey Fields and conversing with each neighbor as he walked by. He took extreme care of the grounds at Surrey Fields and we, as former neighbors, really appreciated the care he took of our grounds. He and others were so proud of how our neighborhood was presented within the Queensbury community.

We also LOVED stopping by Joe and Helena’s house during the annual Surrey Fields Garage Sale. The food one could find there was always so delicious. I’m sure that Joe will be greatly missed in Surrey Fields. Tim and I are sending thoughtful prayers to Helena and all of Joe’s family.
Tim and Jackie Dunn
Neighbor
June 24, 2021
I (Jean) remember when Joe and Helena were looking at the model home here in Surrey Fields. Helena was inside and Joe was waiting for her in the car. I was out for my daily walk and stopped to say Hi to him. He was the most friendly gentleman and I knew then they would make a wonderful addition to our community, Joe use to call Craig re all the ballgames and he would often sit on the front porch with Craig and talk. We will miss you, Joe. You are now in God's arms.
Jean & Craig Haley
Friend
June 23, 2021
