Angelo Joseph Viola

Oct. 11, 1930 - June 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Angelo Joseph Viola, 90, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Born October 11, 1930, in Brooklyn, Angelo was the son of Pasquale and Philomena (Mussella) Viola.

Angelo grew up in Springfield Gardens, NY, lived in Smithtown, Long Island for 30 years, and lived in Queensbury for 30 years.

On October 12, 1957, Angelo married Helena Josephine Harnedy and they had just celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Angelo was a member of the New York City Police Department for 24 years.

In addition to his parents, Angelo was predeceased by his sister, Carmella Smith, and his brother, Anthony Viola.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helena Josephine Viola; children: Daniel (Kim) Viola, Stephen (Eileen) Viola, Matthew (Beverly) Viola and Joseph (Dana) Viola; grandchildren: Melissa, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Andrew, Amanda, Cheryl, Christian, Emily, Michael, Mia and Katherine; great-grandchildren: Liam, Julianna and Leo; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A service private to the family will be held at their convenience.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.