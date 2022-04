GUILDERLAND –

A Graveside Service for both Ann E. Towers, who passed away Feb. 26, 2021 and for Loyal M. Towers, who passed away Nov. 28, 2020, will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Maplewood Cemetery, Rt. 9N, South Corinth.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.