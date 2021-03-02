Ann E. Towers

Dec. 25, 1925 - Feb. 26, 2021

GUILDERLAND – Ann E. Towers, 95, of Malpass Road, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Dec. 25, 1925 at St. Mary's Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anita (Faleni) Esmond.

Ann graduated from Corinth High School in 1943 and from the University of Rochester with a bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1947. Ann was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII, and became a registered nurse in NYS.

She married Loyal M. Towers on April 19, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Church in Corinth and the couple resided in Guilderland for many years. He passed away Nov. 28, 2020 following 68 years of marriage.

Ann was employed as a registered nurse at Mt. McGregor Hospital in Wilton and in later years, at the Capital District Psychiatric Center. Ann also dabbled in real estate for several years with Bob Howard Realty. She loved playing bridge, spending winters in Florida with her husband, and visits with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons: Tom Towers (Patti) of Traverse City, MI, Dave Towers of Syracuse, Richard "Dick" Towers of Guilderland; two daughters: Melissa Kirchberg (Tim) of San Diego, CA and Sue Fiorito of Altamont; six grandsons: Steven Kirchberg (Allyson) of San Diego and Jordan Kirchberg of Los Angeles, CA, Nick Fiorito of Durango, CO, Adam Towers of Traverse City, MI, Ryan Towers of Detroit, MI and Dalton Towers of Austin, TX; four granddaughters: Elise Towers of Boston, MA, and Julia Towers of Syracuse, McKenna Towers (David Mayoral) of Sudbury, MA, and Linda Fiorito of Knoxville, TN; a great-grandchild, Curren Kirchberg of San Diego; one sister, Kathleen Brightman of Greenfield Center; one sister-in-law, Beverly Towers of Corinth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service and Celebration of both Ann and Loyal's lives will be held in the spring at Maplewood Cemetery, South Corinth, at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank Kathy from Interim Healthcare; and Holly, Pam, Maureen and Chaplain Sylon from The Community Hospice Foundation, for their exceptional care, compassion and support.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.