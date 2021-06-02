Anna V. "Jean" (Montanino) Carey

Jan. 4, 1929 - May 27, 2021

WHITEHALL - Anna V. "Jean" (Montanino) Carey, 92, a resident of Whitehall and formerly of Comstock went into the arms of the Lord Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Slate Valley Center in North Granville.

Born on January 4, 1929 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of Salvadore J. and Antoinette (Bove) Montanino.

Anna grew up in Troy, NY, attended St. Augustine's Grammar School and attended Lansingburg High School.

On December 1, 1950, she married the love of her life Dennis E. Carey in Troy. They enjoyed forty-eight blessed years of marriage until Dennis' passing on November 8, 1998.

"Jean" loved to entertain, she spent her childhood years dancing on stage performing in many tap and ballet numbers. As a young adult she danced in many theatrical shows in Troy, NY. She never lost the flare for dance and in her later years would throw on tap shoes and jig around the house! She was an incredible singer, whether it was at home, on-stage; including several Cafes throughout Troy or church; you couldn't help but to stop and listen to her beautiful and powerful voice! As a homemaker that love of entertaining spilled over into the kitchen where she whipped up the most amazing meals you ever tasted for her family and friends. She loved her family with all her heart and soul! "Nunnie" to her grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren were blessed beyond measure to call her theirs.

"Jean" was a valued patron of the community, volunteering with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, the Skene Manor and with Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church where she was a communicant.

She was predeceased by her loving parents; step-mother, Margaret Montanino; sister, Dolores Montantino, brother, Carl Montanino, son-in-law, Barton T. Cuomo; daughter-in-law, Kathy Carey; brother and sisters-in-law: Carol Montantino, Mary Montantino, Joseph Darwak, Stanley Darwak, Richard (Gennie) Carey, Wanda Carey (James) Cooney.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeannie Ann Cuomo of Whitehall NY and twins: Patricia Jean (Gill) Thibodeau of Bristol, CT and William D. Carey of Fort Ann, NY; seven grandchildren: Daniel (Melissa) Ellsworth, Joshua (Heather) Cuomo, Grace Cuomo (Seth) Durfee, Shannon Cuomo (Jared) Mowatt, Danielle Carey, Caitlin Carey, and Kelsey Carey; thirteen great-grandchildren: Sarah Jane, Daniel, William, and Carmella Ellsworth; Rylie and Vivian Cuomo, Quinn and Wyatt Durfee, Thea, Lark, Kross and Aiden Mowatt, Giaunna McKinzie; brother: Salvadore Montinino of Troy; sisters: Patricia Darwak and Donna Darwak of Cohoes; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 9 Wheeler Avenue, Whitehall, NY. Burial will follow at approximately 1 p.m. at Greenfield Cemetery in Greenfield Center, NY.

Memorial donations may be made to The Whitehall Skene Manor Preservation, Inc., 8 Potters Terrace, Whitehall, NY 12887 or to The Whitehall Recreation Center, 28 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Arrangements are by Glenn Ward/Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Albany, NY.