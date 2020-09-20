Anna Cleveland

Nov. 4, 1940 - Sept. 17, 2020

NORTH RIVER - On Sept. 17, 2020, Anna Cleveland was called home into the arms of her savior, Jesus. Anna was born on Nov. 4, 1940 to Osman and Mildred (Duprey) Searles. She grew up in Newcomb and graduated from Newcomb Central School. On April 22, 1960, Ann married her best friend, and soul mate, Claude "Bud" Cleveland. She lived a very fulfilled life which her children and grandchildren will treasure forever.

Anna had a fondness for many things but she particularly loved Thunderbird cars, St. Bernards, and horses. Bud made sure she had these things to enjoy. If she was not taking care of her children, husband, or house, you would find Anna in the barn caring for her horses. Anna shared her love and understanding of horses with her children and her grandchildren for many years. Some might have even called her a "horse whisperer," due to the knowledge and love she had for them.

However, her love for horses, Thunderbirds and St. Bernards did not trump the love she had for her husband, Bud, and her three children: Mike, Terry, and Mark. Anna was always happiest when her children and grandchildren were near. Anna was the glue, and the rock that held her family together in tough times and in good. She would do anything she could to make sure her family was cared for. Her grandchildren turned to her for everything; from taking care of them when ill, when they needed advice, homework help, driving a forgotten instrument or uniform to school, or when they needed a nice big pan of brownies. Anna was the first to speak up when she felt her grandchildren were overextended and needed a break. She firmly believed that raising a child should be a journey, not a race.

Anna is survived by her three sons: Mike (Renee), Terry (Elizabeth), and Mark (Terri); seven grandchildren: Katie, Kelly, Jon, Jamie, Kristy, Nolan, and Laura; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Georgia Ball of Hudson Falls. Anna also cherished her sister-in-law, Lu Jett, who called her every day at 8:30 a.m. to talk. Lu's calls were always a bright spot in her day, and greatly appreciated.

There are many friends that Anna leaves behind, but special mention of Joe and Janet Austin, Ervie Smith, and Reggie and Roxie Freebern is in order. They were great friends to Anna and would do anything for her. Special thanks goes out to Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubs and her team at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. Special thanks, also, to the staff at Elderwood in North Creek for their very compassionate care.

At her request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Anna's funeral and burial will be private and at the family's convenience.

