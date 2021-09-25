Anna Parker

June 27, 1936 - Sept. 23, 2021

GREENWICH - Anna Parker, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.

Born on June 27, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Jarosz) Kleffner.

She graduated from St. Anthony's in Cedar Rapids, NE.

On Aug. 17, 1957, she married Paul Parker. They were married for 56 years until his passing in January of 2014.

Anna worked for over 23 years Pleasant Valley Infirmary as a Certified Nurses Assistant. She was a hard worker and dedicated herself to her patients.

She enjoyed dancing with her husband, traveling to Florida, playing bingo, and most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Anna was predeceased by her daughter, Laurie Watkins, her brothers, John and Michael Kleffner.

Left to cherish her memory include her children, Debbie Hume and her husband, Greg of Salem, Rose Slater, Paul Parker Jr. and his wife, Vanessa of Greenwich, James Parker and his wife, Amanda of Providence; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Anna's request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:30am.

Memorial donations in Anna's name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c//o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences or to view Anna's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.