Anna Parker
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Anna Parker

GREENWICH - Anna Parker, 85, passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy.

Services and burial at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery in Saratoga on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 10:30am.

Memorial donations in Anna's name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer c//o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

To leave online condolences or to view Anna's Book of Memories please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Service
10:30a.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery
Saratoga, NY
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
