Anna Jesse Roberts
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Anna Jesse (Mackay) Roberts

July 7, 1938 - Mar. 12, 2021

BOLTON LANDING/PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL - Anna Jesse (Mackay) Roberts passed peacefully in her home on Friday March 12, 2021 with her husband of 61 years by her side, following a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Born on July 7, 1938 in Achiltibuie, Scotland, she was the daughter of William and Marion (Cummings) Mackay.

Anna was raised in Embo and Glasgow Scotland. She trained as a children's nurse at Eastbanks Homes in Glasgow then worked at Orphan Homes Bridge of Weir serving in the infant home. She moved to America in 1959 to be a Governess for a Secretary of the US Army. She met her husband Derry and they were married in July 1960.

She gave birth to two daughters, Deanna and Mariann, and later they became foster parents in Warren Co., NY where they lovingly helped raise around 40 children and eventually adopted one son Malcolm and three daughters Christine, Rita and Vickey.

She helped open and establish Koala-T Child Kare in Bolton Landing. The day care center where she had a hand in raising and loving most of the children in the community. After her first grandchild was born she was lovingly known by many as Granna (Grandma Anna).

Anna was a member of the Bolton Firemen's Ladies Auxiliary. Derry and Anna Roberts received the Bolton Citizen of the Year Award from the BCS PTO in 1992, for all the volunteer work they did with the community's children and an Award from Warren Co. DSS for their many years dedicated as Foster Parents. Anna loved children unconditionally, she dedicated her entire life to caring for and protecting children. To this day every Sunday we raise up "Anna's Prayer" for all the children in the world at Emmanuel United Methodist Church of Bolton Landing.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Donald Mackay and her sister Isabella (Mackay) Gilchrist of Scotland.

Survivors include her husband Derry Roberts of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her brothers: Hamish Mackay of Rogart, Scotland, Kenneth (Monica) Mackay of Zululand, Africa and George (Helen) Mackay of Edinburgh, Scotland; her children: Deanna (Don) Roessler and Mariann (Rick) Huck of Bolton Landing, Malcolm (Michele) Roberts of Queensbury, Christine (Larry) Proctor of Moreau, Rita Roberts of CA and Victoria Roberts of Fort Edward; her grandchildren: Nathan and Danielle Breault, Mackenzie Roberts, Riley Huck, Tianna, Silas, Lincoln and Cali Proctor, Baylee Burdett, Maddox, Syler, Adacyn, Maleah and Kensley Beagle, Kaylynn and Kellen Robbins; great grandchildren: Annabella and Jaxon Moon and Carter Burdett; special family members: Tesha Perry, Joseph Seymour, Renee Paddock, Christopher (Sarah) Lombard and daughter Andrea; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Anna's life will be held in the future, as she would want family and friends to gather together to share beautiful memories with much laughter and love.

A very special thank you to Palm Beach Hospice and Palliative Care by Morselife for all the care and compassion given to Anna and her family during this difficult time.

In memory of Anna, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of the Palm Beaches at 1300 S. Olive Ave., Unit 210, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or Palm Beach Hospice and Palliative Care at 4847 Fred Gladstone Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33417


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lovely lady,fellow Scot,just a treat to have known her,prayers to Derry and the rest of her family at this sad time.
Patricia and Charles Harrigan
March 10, 2022
We had the great pleasure of meeting and spending many happy times with Anna and Derry at their home in Norwalk Conn. and then at Bolton Landing,memories we will always treasure.Condolences to Derry and the rest of her family.
Patricia and Charlie Harrigan
March 19, 2021
A terrible loss to the family. The world needs more people like our dear sweet Anna. She will be so missed by all of us who knew and loved her. Our deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Margaret Musacchio
March 16, 2021
My most sincere condolences to Derry and all the family of this truly wonderful woman.
John Schroeter
March 16, 2021
Many wonderful memories I have in my heart. She was a beautiful, loving woman, and I'm so happy she was part of our family.
Patti
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss and praying for comfort during this time.
Jan Lyford
March 16, 2021
Our family sends our love and condolences. Anna was a special lady and we will remember her loving care of Sarah while in Koala-T-Kare. She will be missed.
Angie Smack
March 16, 2021
My deepest and most sincere condolences to the family. Anna was such a wonderful woman. She will never be forgotten for all she did for my family and for all she did for the Boltin community. May you rest in eternal peace
Robert Scanlon
March 16, 2021
Condolences to the Roberts Family on the loss of a great lady. The Bolton Community was blessed to have such a caring, warm person in our town. Sincerely, Kathy
Kathleen Conerty
March 16, 2021
Our family has lost a truly special woman. We will cherish our memories of Anna, with lots of smiles through our tears of gratitude and love.
Tom, Shirl, Patrick and Lauren
March 16, 2021
Truly a selfless, beautiful person. I am forever grateful that my child was one of the many lucky children to attend Koala T Kare with "Granna´s" love and guidance. Thank you Anna.
Lynn Potter
March 16, 2021
