Anne Frances Gordon
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Anne Frances Gordon

Nov. 2, 1964 - Oct. 3, 2021

WHITEHALL - Anne Frances Gordon, 56, of Stalker Road, passed away unexpectedly on October 3, 2021 in the Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born on November 2, 1964 in Glens Falls the daughter of the late Francis and Patricia (Gordon) Wooden Ruby.

Anne work at the Fair Haven Inn for many years and made many friends along the way. She will be missed by all who got to know her.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her step father Phil Wooden, in-laws Paul and Beverly Gordon, sister-in-law Paula Gordon and her best friend Diane Pomainville

Survivors include her husband Keith Gordon; a daughter Tiffany (Matthew) Touchette; and granddaughters: Mya and Kayden; a son Brad Gordon (Connie Flemming); sisters: Susan Ruby Huntington, Patricia( Ross) Mason; brother Thomas Ruby (Kasey Warren); sister-in-law Jackie (Gary) Charpentier; brother-in-law Joseph Gordon; and several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles; and cousins.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall NY 12887 and face mask will be required inside the Funeral Home. There will be a Prayer Service at 5:30 PM with Rev. Kevin Gebo officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St, Whitehall, NY
Oct
8
Prayer Service
5:30p.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Annie lots of great memories, Keith & family sorry for loss
Shawn mcginnis
October 7, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to all family and friends of Annie. Thank you Annie for being there for me when needed.
Michella Regner
Friend
October 7, 2021
Only met you a short while ago but you made a lasting affect on both of us. May God bless you and your family
Jim and debbie
October 6, 2021
Thinking of u all. May she rest in peace n raise he'll like she would! She sure will be missed. Love u forever Annie
Sherry Rozell
October 6, 2021
