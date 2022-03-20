Anne Royse Stewart

March 1, 1932 - March 13, 2022

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL - Anne Royse Stewart, 90, of St. Augustine, FL went to be the with Lord at 1:45 p.m., Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Anne was born on March 1, 1932 in Terre Haute, IN to James Samuel Royse and Mary Bogart Royse. Anne was a graduate of the Ferry Hall Academy in Lake Forest, IL and of DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, where she was active in the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She later achieved her Master's Degree in Counseling and was a great resource in helping many others with drug and alcohol issues.

Anne married Robert Gene Smith, March 20, 1954 in Terre Haute, IN. She had three children: Sarah Ann Rubel, Cary, NC, Robert Royse Smith (Donna) of Pella, IA and James Paul Smith of North Canton, OH. Her grandchildren include: Ross Rubel (Carrie), Cary, NC, Jeffrey Paul Rubel, Chicago, IL, Aaron Robert Smith, Pella, IA and Addison Lee Smith, Des Moines, IA. Her great-grandchildren include: Evan Robert Rubel, Leonard Jeffrey Rubel, and Joseph Paul Rubel, all of Cary, NC.

Anne was later married to John J. Stewart in Palm Bay, FL on September 2, 1988. She and John were able to enjoy lots of travel throughout the United States and the Caribbean. She enjoyed very much her time with her new extended family.

Anne was also very fond of her many dogs and was especially close to her poodles.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Stewart.

Anne is survived by her brother, James S. Royse (Lee Ann), St. Augustine, FL and her children; grand-children; and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date in St. Augustine, FL and Warrensburg, NY.

In lieu, of flowers Anne and her family would welcome donations to Pet Finders.