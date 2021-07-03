Anne (Knobel) Trevellyan

Oct. 29, 1963 - June 28, 2021

PHOENIX, AZ - Anne (Knobel) Trevellyan earned her heavenly wings on June 28, 2021. Although cancer ravaged her body, it never diminished her spirit. Her positive, loving and warrior-like attitude remains an inspiration to family and friends - old and new.

Anne Teresa Knobel was born on October 29, 1963 in Rochester, NY to Gordon and Rose (Ryan) Knobel. She graduated from Bloomfield High School, Class of 1981. Anne earned an Associate degree from SUNY Cobleskill in 1983. It was there she met her future husband, Brian Trevellyan. They were married on May 25, 1985 on the campus of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Anne embraced her role as a lifelong Nanny and childcare provider, especially while being a stay-at-home Mom. Recently becoming a nanny to her own grandson, Charlie, who was the shining light of her life. As her own children grew older, she was able to explore her creative side with crafts and art. Many of her creations are treasured today by family and friends far and wide.

Left to cherish many memories and continue her legacy are her husband of 36 years, Brian, of Scottsdale, AZ and their three children: Patrick Trevellyan of Phoenix, Molly Trevellyan of Phoenix, Ian (Emma) Trevellyan and their son, Charles Alan, of Scottsdale, AZ.

Loving sisters: Sheila Knobel of Phoenix, Jane (Kerry) Mitchell of Bloomfield, NY, Kate (Will) Myers of Canandaigua, NY, and Victoria (Gianni Iacopini) Knobel of Oleggio, Italy; brother-in-law, Paul Rayburn; sister-in-law, Chelly Knobel; mother-in-law, Connie Trevellyan; sisters-in-law: Sue Trevellyan, Stacey Trevellyan, and Kathy (Michael) Putorti, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, and many cousins will keep Anne in their hearts.

Besides her parents, Anne was predeceased by her sister, Mary Rayburn; brother, Charles Knobel; father-in-law, Alan Trevellyan, Sr. and brother-in-law, Alan Trevellyan, Jr.

Family and friends may call from 12:30PM to 1:30PM on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Community located at 10815 N. 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:30PM following the visitation. Rite of Committal will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Anne's name to the Virginia G. Piper Cancer Foundation or the Joy Bus Diner (www.thejoybusdiner.com).

