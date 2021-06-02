Annette L. (Fish) Brockway

Dec. 10, 1938 - May 28, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Annette L. (Fish) Brockway, 82, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 10, 1938, in Fort Edward, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Gertrude (Holmes) Fish.

Annette graduated from The Argyle Central School, and then proudly served her country in the United States Army from 1957-1959. Upon returning home, she was employed at the Chase Bag Company, although her most important job was raising her family with Mark Brockway, whom she married in 1962 at the Argyle Methodist Church.

Annette was a leader in both Boy and Girl Scouts, as well as the 4-H Club. She absolutely loved being outdoors. She could often be found drinking her beloved black coffee, fishing, tubing on the Battenkill, and spending time at the family camp in Sacandaga. Annette was extremely hardworking and devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Annette is predeceased by her sisters; Linda Longdaue, Marie Robillard, and Liz Vicioso, and her brothers; Jerry Fish and Jim Fish.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 59 years, Mark Brockway, her son Mark Brockway Jr. (Lynn), her daughter Kelly Fosmire (Michael), her grandchildren; Katelynn (Eric), Bridget, Becky, Mikey, Jesse, Heather, and Nicole, as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

At Annette's request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations in Annette's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.