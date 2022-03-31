Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Barber
FUNERAL HOME
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
46 Williams St
Whitehall, NY

Anthony Barber

WHITEHALL - Anthony Barber, 91, of Whitehall, NY passed away peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022 with his loving wife of 66 years by his side. Tony was the son of the late Charles and Jeanette (Barbita) Barber of Naples, Italy who immigrated to Whitehall, NY in the 1910's. Other than his parents, Tony was predeceased by his eight older siblings and oldest daughter, Janet Jillson.

Graduating from Whitehall High School in 1949, Tony went on to work at GE where he eventually retired from after 33 years. He spent two years playing for the Semi Pro football team, The Packaderms, and he leaves behind a record as part of a relay team in the 1940's for Whitehall Track and Field. He was also an outstanding player in baseball and basketball.

He was a member of the National Guard from 1955-1957, an original member of the men's choir at the OLA Church, and an active part of the Whitehall Elks Lodge for many years.

Tony's Italian heritage led him to be an active member in the Mount Carmel Society and the Italian Festival for over 30 years. He was an avid golfer into his 80's and was an umpire at the Elk's Softball Field for many years. He will be remembered by the community for his popular Christmas light display and running "The Hot Dog Wagon" at the Whitehall football games beside his wife for over 40 years.

Next to the love for his family, Tony spent a large part of his life involved in local sports. In the mid 1970's, beside a few local members, Tony helped reinstate the Whitehall Athletic Association to ensure sports continued at Whitehall Central School following a budget cut. He remained President for close to 50 years. On March 29, 2012, Tony was inducted into the Whitehall Athletic Hall of Fame.

He will be remembered by his family as a pillar of his community and as "Smokey" for his love of campfires. He was the most loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Tony is survived by his loving wife (October 30, 1955), Jean (Austin) Barber; he is also survived by four children: Anthony (Landy) Barber, Anaheim, CA, Karen (Gary) Mylott, Catskill, NY, Susan (William) Frasier, Fair Haven, VT, and Paula (Kevin) Steves, Whitehall, NY; son-in-law, Jay Jillson, Whitehall, NY; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to his wife Jean and granddaughter, Cassie Stomski, for making it possible for him to remain in his home for his final days per his wishes.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Anthony's nephew, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Michael Boulette officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Tony's name for the Janet Jillson Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland, VT. Donations may be sent to: The Janet Jillson Memorial Fund, c/o Berkshire Bank,

184 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jillson Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jillson Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Tony was a phenomenal man and we are truly honored to have been a part of his life even if it was only for a short period of time. Thinking of you all and sending our love.
Lori, David, Zach, & Zoey James
Friend
March 30, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man jean and family hugs and prayers Dawn DeWitt
Dawn DeWitt
March 29, 2022
Deepest condolences to the entire Barber Family. Hold him in your heart with the amazing memories. I know he will be missed.
Rhonda and Don Brown
Friend
March 28, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results