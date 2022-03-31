Anthony Barber

WHITEHALL - Anthony Barber, 91, of Whitehall, NY passed away peacefully in his home on March 26, 2022 with his loving wife of 66 years by his side. Tony was the son of the late Charles and Jeanette (Barbita) Barber of Naples, Italy who immigrated to Whitehall, NY in the 1910's. Other than his parents, Tony was predeceased by his eight older siblings and oldest daughter, Janet Jillson.

Graduating from Whitehall High School in 1949, Tony went on to work at GE where he eventually retired from after 33 years. He spent two years playing for the Semi Pro football team, The Packaderms, and he leaves behind a record as part of a relay team in the 1940's for Whitehall Track and Field. He was also an outstanding player in baseball and basketball.

He was a member of the National Guard from 1955-1957, an original member of the men's choir at the OLA Church, and an active part of the Whitehall Elks Lodge for many years.

Tony's Italian heritage led him to be an active member in the Mount Carmel Society and the Italian Festival for over 30 years. He was an avid golfer into his 80's and was an umpire at the Elk's Softball Field for many years. He will be remembered by the community for his popular Christmas light display and running "The Hot Dog Wagon" at the Whitehall football games beside his wife for over 40 years.

Next to the love for his family, Tony spent a large part of his life involved in local sports. In the mid 1970's, beside a few local members, Tony helped reinstate the Whitehall Athletic Association to ensure sports continued at Whitehall Central School following a budget cut. He remained President for close to 50 years. On March 29, 2012, Tony was inducted into the Whitehall Athletic Hall of Fame.

He will be remembered by his family as a pillar of his community and as "Smokey" for his love of campfires. He was the most loving son, brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Tony is survived by his loving wife (October 30, 1955), Jean (Austin) Barber; he is also survived by four children: Anthony (Landy) Barber, Anaheim, CA, Karen (Gary) Mylott, Catskill, NY, Susan (William) Frasier, Fair Haven, VT, and Paula (Kevin) Steves, Whitehall, NY; son-in-law, Jay Jillson, Whitehall, NY; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A special thank you to his wife Jean and granddaughter, Cassie Stomski, for making it possible for him to remain in his home for his final days per his wishes.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall. Anthony's nephew, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, Michael Boulette officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Tony's name for the Janet Jillson Memorial Golf Tournament, which benefits the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland, VT. Donations may be sent to: The Janet Jillson Memorial Fund, c/o Berkshire Bank,

184 Broadway, Whitehall, NY 12887.