I was next door neighbor, Anthony shared great story about going to Antarctica and nearly being marooned because he would not be able to get back from hike in time, but saved himself by tailing the guide back to the Zodiac boat they used to go ashore. Very nice man, so sorry for your loss and his. He defined himself as a traveler, grateful that he and his beloved wife can travel together now.

Kathy Orsak March 6, 2021