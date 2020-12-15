Menu
Anthony A. Belle
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Anthony A. Belle

QUEENSBURY - Anthony A. Belle, 82, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Catherine (Decker) Belle. He is survived by his sister Arlene Paish; three nephews, one niece and several great nieces and great nephews. Services will be held at the convenience of the family due to COVID. Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY. Arrangements are under the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
I was next door neighbor, Anthony shared great story about going to Antarctica and nearly being marooned because he would not be able to get back from hike in time, but saved himself by tailing the guide back to the Zodiac boat they used to go ashore. Very nice man, so sorry for your loss and his. He defined himself as a traveler, grateful that he and his beloved wife can travel together now.
Kathy Orsak
March 6, 2021
