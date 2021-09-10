Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Stephen "Tony" Cottone
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021

Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Cottone, 38, passed away at home on September 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Tony fought an 11 year battle with a brain tumor. Born in Glens Falls, December 13, 1982, the son of Frank (Becky) Cottone of Fort Ann and Lynne (Dean) O'Dell Herriman of Queensbury, he graduated from Fort Ann and Siena College.

Tony loved watching football with family. You could often hear him cheering on the Baltimore Ravens. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.

Tony cherished every moment spent with his children and was always happiest when they were by his side.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Doris Cottone, grandfather, Joseph R. O'Dell, aunt Judy Cottone, uncle Bob Homan and cousin Steve Bodner.

Tony is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Boltzer) Cottone; and his children: Jayden "JJ" and Alexis "Lexi" Cottone. Besides his parents he is survived by his brother and best friend Frank (Amanda) Cottone of Fort Edward; step-sister Becca (Tom) Thornquist of Queensbury; and step-brother John (Kimber) Ebisch of OK; nieces: Vivianna, Teaghan, Mackenzie and Kamlee; nephews: Frankie, Jace, Jasper and Ozzie; in-laws Carol and Thomas Boltzer of Greenfield Center; sister-in-law Sue (Matt )Artz of Outer Banks; his loving grandmother, Jean O'Dell of Queensbury; uncles: Andrew Cottone and Joel O'Dell; aunts: Carol Duers and Anne O'Dell; several cousins; and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to All of the doctors and nurses for their endless care and support for the past 11 years. Also his family at Opportunities North. He loved you all and will miss karaoke and music trivia the most!

There will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made for his children to the Cottone Family Go Fund me page.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I was deeply saddened to hear of this . Haven´t seen you since you were little tony . Rest In Peace
Unknown
March 13, 2022
Frank I know it's hard for you to believe but I am at a loss for words and deeply saddened by the passing of your son Tony. He fought a hard battle and I will pray for him and all the family.
Carl Ricci
Other
September 15, 2021
LYNN & DEAN OUR HEARTS,LOVE & PRAYERS GO OUT TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. LEN & CORKY.
Corleen Daly
September 12, 2021
I'm so very sorry to hear of Tony's passing. My thoughts are with all who loved him. His smile and gentle soul will not be forgotten.
Laura Vance
Other
September 11, 2021
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Tony. We are so sorry for your loss and will keep your family in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Ericia
Ericia & Scott Mercer and Aunt Gladys Prentice
Family
September 10, 2021
I am very sorry to hear tony passed away! He was a wonderful cousin! Tony you will be deeply missed! I still can´t accept that your gone! Most of my memories are of the party´s at gramma odell´s house! We all use to play manhunt that was fun! You were such a wonderful person and always there for everyone! You were very kind and generous to all! You were such an amazing person! I love you tony! I´m sorry for all of this and may you rip tony! I thank you for being so kind to my husband the day you met him!I love you, your cousin Terri!
Terri,cris, and Craig ward
Family
September 10, 2021
Our prayers are with all of you
The Bradshaw Family
September 10, 2021
We are very sorry to hear that Tony has passed the memory that I have of him that he was funny he was great with his kids and family always
Ronda sherwood
Friend
September 10, 2021
Please know that you´re in my thoughts and prayers. With Our Deepest Sympathy ,Love Jim and Sharon
Sharon & Jim Eggleston
Family
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results