Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Cottone, 38, passed away at home on September 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Tony fought an 11 year battle with a brain tumor. Born in Glens Falls, December 13, 1982, the son of Frank (Becky) Cottone of Fort Ann and Lynne (Dean) O'Dell Herriman of Queensbury, he graduated from Fort Ann and Siena College.

Tony loved watching football with family. You could often hear him cheering on the Baltimore Ravens. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.

Tony cherished every moment spent with his children and was always happiest when they were by his side.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Doris Cottone, grandfather, Joseph R. O'Dell, aunt Judy Cottone, uncle Bob Homan and cousin Steve Bodner.

Tony is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Boltzer) Cottone; and his children: Jayden "JJ" and Alexis "Lexi" Cottone. Besides his parents he is survived by his brother and best friend Frank (Amanda) Cottone of Fort Edward; step-sister Becca (Tom) Thornquist of Queensbury; and step-brother John (Kimber) Ebisch of OK; nieces: Vivianna, Teaghan, Mackenzie and Kamlee; nephews: Frankie, Jace, Jasper and Ozzie; in-laws Carol and Thomas Boltzer of Greenfield Center; sister-in-law Sue (Matt )Artz of Outer Banks; his loving grandmother, Jean O'Dell of Queensbury; uncles: Andrew Cottone and Joel O'Dell; aunts: Carol Duers and Anne O'Dell; several cousins; and friends.

The family would like to say a special thank you to All of the doctors and nurses for their endless care and support for the past 11 years. Also his family at Opportunities North. He loved you all and will miss karaoke and music trivia the most!

There will be no calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made for his children to the Cottone Family Go Fund me page.