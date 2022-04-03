Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE

There will be a Celebration of Life for Anthony "Tony" Cottone Saturday, April 9, 2022

starting at 1:00 p.m. at Lake George Methodist Church, 78 Montcalm Street, Lake George, NY.

After the service we will celebrate Tony's life at his mom's house: 20 Berry Patch Drive, Queensberry, NY.

Tony was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We invite you to join us as we Celebrate his Life.

Tony was a huge fan of football and music especially the Baltimore Ravens. Please feel free to wear your favorite band or sports team shirt.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.