Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021

A CELEBRATION OF LIFE

There will be a Celebration of Life for Anthony "Tony" Cottone Saturday, April 9, 2022

starting at 1:00 p.m. at Lake George Methodist Church, 78 Montcalm Street, Lake George, NY.

After the service we will celebrate Tony's life at his mom's house: 20 Berry Patch Drive, Queensberry, NY.

Tony was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We invite you to join us as we Celebrate his Life.

Tony was a huge fan of football and music especially the Baltimore Ravens. Please feel free to wear your favorite band or sports team shirt.