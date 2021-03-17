Anthony "Tony" P. Demas

Oct. 14, 1967 - Mar. 10, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Anthony "Tony" P. Demas, 53, of South Glens Falls, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Born October 14, 1967 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of Peter and Helen Demas.

Tony was a 1985 graduate of Queensbury High School, where he enjoyed competing in wrestling. He was an avid Pittsburgh Stealers fan, enjoyed fishing and cooking. His love for cooking brought him to his career. Prior to taking ill Tony was employed by Ginny Rae's of Hudson Falls and had previously worked at Carl R's Cafe, Scotty's Restaurant and other local restaurants.

Tony is predeceased by his father, Peter Demas.

Survivors include his mother, Helen Demas of Queensbury; sisters: Antonia "Nia" Miller (John Perkins) of Hadley, and Olga Osuchowski (Lonnie) of Gansevoort; nephews: Peter Miller (Jennifer) of Stillwater, and John Perkins of Queensbury; a great-niece Joelle Miller; a great-nephew Oliver Miller, both of Stillwater; a wonderful companion dog Cali. While family is not always blood, Tony also leaves behind Brandon Reisner and "Little" Brandon Reisner.

Tony and his family would like to thank Dr. Stoutenburg, the CR Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital – Tower 2, Jesse Sutherland of Ginny Rae's, for their kindness, care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Suite 102, Glens Falls, NY 12801. For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Services are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY and will be private, at the convenience of the family.