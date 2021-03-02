Anthony Jerome "Jerry" Ferro

May 15, 1933 - Feb. 27, 2021

CORINTH – Anthony Jerome "Jerry" Ferro, 87, of West Maple Ave. passed away peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs on February 27, 2021.

Born on May 15, 1933 at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late Geralamo Ferro and Marion Ferro.

Jerry worked for many years as a foreman for the Long Island Railroad until his retirement in 1987 after over 25 years of service and employment.

He moved from Queens to North Patchouge in 1963 and was an active member of the North Patchouge Fire Department. Upon retirement from the Long Island Railroad, he moved to the Corinth area where he was active in many organizations including serving as the Grand Knight at the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Corinth Volunteer Fire Department where he served as the Chaplin and also served as the Chaplin for the Saratoga County Fire Police and the Washington County Fire Police. Jerry volunteered at the Corinth Food Pantry and as a defensive driving instructor for the AARP organization. He traveled to many different districts to help educate seniors in defensive driving.

Jerry is predeceased by his first wife, Nancy Ferro; two sisters, Josephine Barbara and Isabella; and two brothers, John and Louis Ferro. Survivors include his wife, Faye M. Fuller Ferro of Corinth, whom he married on September 6, 2003; one son, Dennis A Ferro (Patty) of Little River, SC; one grandson, Joseph Ferro; two daughters, Nancy Ferro and Donna Baker (Nick) of Peoria, AZ; three step-daughters: Tina McGrory of SC, Tammy Preis of Holly Hill, FL and Lisa Page of Speculator, NY; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. There will be a service by the Corinth Fire Department at 6:00 pm.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be in his family plot in St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.St.jude.org.