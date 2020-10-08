Anthony "Tony" J. Binetti

Apr. 24, 1964 - Oct. 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Binetti, 56, of Mason St., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.

Born in Glens Falls on April 24, 1964 he was the son of the late Vito and Janet Binetti.

Tony enjoyed sports and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by his sisters: Susan Winchell and Wendy Binetti, and cousin, Chris Leonbruno.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Chelsea Binetti; his true love, Missy Tracey; siblings: Michelle Cooper, Charlene Monahan, Tammy Manney, Kim Farrington, Tina Everts and Dan Binetti; his beloved aunt, Nancy Potter who Tony thought of as his mother; Uncle Pete Leonbruno; and siblings: Peter, Thomas, and Perry Leonbruno.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow after calling hours at St. Mary's Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch officiating.

Tony's family would like to extend their appreciation to his long time friend, Eric Colegrove, for doing all he could for Tony at the time of his passing.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.