Anthony "Tony" Binetti

GLENS FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Binetti, 56, of Mason St., passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family at his side.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A graveside ceremony will follow after calling hours at St. Mary's Cemetery with the Rev. Thomas Babiuch officiating.

Tony's family would like to extend their appreciation to his long time friend, Eric Colegrove, for doing all he could for Tony at the time of his passing.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.