ANTHONY JOSEPH GRIMALDI

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Anthony Joseph Grimaldi, 64, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.