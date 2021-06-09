Anthony F. "Tony" Papa

March 6, 1950 - June 7, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Anthony F. "Tony" Papa, 71, died on June 7, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

Born on March 6, 1950 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Emidio J. Papa and Henrietta (DeJulio) Papa.

Tony married Janet on November 15, 1986 at the Church of the Messiah in Glens Falls. Besides his wife, left to cherish his memory are his stepsons: Mark (Priscilla) Gamble and their children, Zachary, Christopher, Abigail and Luke all of Fultonville; and Matthew Gamble and his daughter, Nora Gamble of So. Glens Falls; his brother, James (Elizabeth) Papa of Glens Falls; nieces, Christina (Leif) Hegdal and children, Leif James and Veranina Hegdal of Cornwall NY; and Liz Papa of West Glenville NY.

Tony graduated from St. Mary's School and went on to work at the Warren County Sheriff's Department in 1972, working his way up the ranks to Correction Captain of the Warren County Sheriff's Department until he retired after 33 years of service. During this time, he loved hunting at his camp in Hebron, NY where he shot many deer and talked about for many years after. He loved going to watch fireworks with his family and drinking chocolate milkshakes. Tony knew the importance of the simple things in life and loved teaching people anything he knew.

After retirement he enjoyed camping with his grandchildren, brother and family at Old Forge Camping Resort fighting off the bears. He loved having the grandchildren stay at the house when there was no school or it was vacation time. He was known as Mr. Lawn and Garden and kept the lawns manicured to perfection, even his brother's lawn. He and his brother Jim worked together constructing and repairing many homes. He was an avid hunter and could not wait to be with his friends and family teaching them how to hunt deer. He loved taking his grandsons into the woods and trying to keep them quiet while watching for the deer.

Friends may call Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Messiah located at 296 Glen St. in Glens Falls at 10:00 a.m. on Friday June 11, 2021.

Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Cemetery in So. Glens Falls.

We thank everyone in the Glens Falls Hospital Emergency Room, Dr. Tedesco, Tower 2 Doctors, and Nurses and Tech Sitters who cared for him and made him comfortable, as well as all of the Doctors who assisted during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of the Messiah in his memory, or a charity of one's choice.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.