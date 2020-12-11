Mrs. Antonette M. Frandino

WHITEHALL – Mrs. Antonette M. Frandino, daughter of the late John and Mary (Morelli) Fragnoli, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 with her daughters at her bedside.

Born on January 18, 1928 in Granville. She graduated from Granville High School in 1945 and was married to the late Joseph Frandino of Whitehall on September 17, 1950 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Granville.

Antonette worked in the WSWHE BOCES preschool program from 1976 to 1989 and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Angels and Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Churches in Whitehall.

She is predeceased by her parents and husband Joseph, her brothers Carmen, James, Bill, Nicholas and Anthony as well as her sisters Rose Fiorilla, Ann Romano, Emily Abbott, Eleanor May, Jennie Hadeka and Madeline DeVecchi.

She is survived by her children: Mary Joanne Gottlieb, Christine Frandino and Samuel Frandino; grandchildren: Rebecca Werbella, Charles Gottlieb, Joseph Frandino and Samantha Frandino; and her great-grandchildren: Charles Gottlieb, Madison Gottlieb, Michael Werbella, Julia Werbella and Mirabelle Frandino.

Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A memorial mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future date in "The Post Star".

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887