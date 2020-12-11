Menu
Antonette M. Frandino
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Angiolillo Funeral Home
210 Broadway
Whitehall, NY

Mrs. Antonette M. Frandino

WHITEHALL – Mrs. Antonette M. Frandino, daughter of the late John and Mary (Morelli) Fragnoli, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 with her daughters at her bedside.

Born on January 18, 1928 in Granville. She graduated from Granville High School in 1945 and was married to the late Joseph Frandino of Whitehall on September 17, 1950 in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Granville.

Antonette worked in the WSWHE BOCES preschool program from 1976 to 1989 and was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Angels and Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Churches in Whitehall.

She is predeceased by her parents and husband Joseph, her brothers Carmen, James, Bill, Nicholas and Anthony as well as her sisters Rose Fiorilla, Ann Romano, Emily Abbott, Eleanor May, Jennie Hadeka and Madeline DeVecchi.

She is survived by her children: Mary Joanne Gottlieb, Christine Frandino and Samuel Frandino; grandchildren: Rebecca Werbella, Charles Gottlieb, Joseph Frandino and Samantha Frandino; and her great-grandchildren: Charles Gottlieb, Madison Gottlieb, Michael Werbella, Julia Werbella and Mirabelle Frandino.

Graveside services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A memorial mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future date in "The Post Star".

Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y. 12887


Published by Post-Star on Dec. 11, 2020.
James May
December 18, 2020
Mary Jo, Chrissy, and Sammy...so sorry to hear this news. I always tell people how when Billy was 3,4, and 5 years old Aunt Antoinette would come up to the house at 6 in the morning on Christmas day to watch him open presents. Thought and prayers to you and your families.
Nick
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the lost of your mother and family. You are in our thoughts and prayers. God blessing is with you all.
Sherry and Craig Chapman
December 15, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother. Our prayers and thoughts go out to and family. God bless.
Sherry and Craig Chapman
December 15, 2020
I am very sad to hear about Antoinette's passing. She banjo we're awesome people. When my son started preschool at 3 years old it was comforting to know she was there. Please accept my deepest condolences. My prayers are coming your way.
Angela
December 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother . You are in my thoughts .
Laurie Jillson Golding
December 14, 2020
Mary Jo, Chrissy & Sam- so sorry to hear about Aunt Antonette´s passing. She was a special person, and lived a beautiful life. Memories, prayers and hugs to you all. Amy
Amy Frandino Ludwig
December 13, 2020
Mary Jo and family, just read of your mom's passing, and am sending thoughts and prayers your way. May your wonderful memories with her, help to guide you through this trying time.
Ed Charpentier
December 13, 2020
Maryjo, Chrissy and Sam- So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. She represents a long life well lived. May she rest In Peace and may all your good memories comfort you now.
Karen Kana Sittler
December 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Antonette. My thoughts go out to the family. She was a part of our college years and beyond. Please accept my family's condolences. Lou Anne
Lou Anne Piccirillo
December 11, 2020
Mary Jo, Chrissy, and Sam, I am so sorry to hear the sad news of your Mom! What a wonderful lady she was! I always enjoyed chatting with her. May she Rest In Peace! Elaine
Elaine Manor
December 11, 2020
So deeply sorry for your loss. Remember Antoinette is in a much better place,without any pain and at peace. God bless her family.
Lori Glasier
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results