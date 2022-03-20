Aretha "Ree" Humphrey

July 26, 1924 - March 13, 2022

FORT EDWARD - Aretha "Ree" Humphrey, 97, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She was born July 26, 1924 at St. Francis Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. She was the daughter of Arthur M. and Maisie B. Kroger.

After graduating from high school, she completed a nurses training program at St. Francis Hospital.

On February 3, 1945, she married Ardyn N. Humphrey at the Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls. Her husband passed on May 12, 1999 after 54 years of marriage.

Ree was a Deacon and a member of the Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Lake George, a past Matron of the former OES #670 in Lake George and a 25-year retiree of the Glens Falls Hospital Nursing Department.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by an infant son, Keith Andrew and her sister, Dolores Robinson Gill of Port Jervis, NY.

She is survived by her three children: a daughter, Marsha Bartels and her husband, Gene of Leeds, NY; two sons: Brian and his wife, Michele of Diamond Point, NY and Brent and his wife, Cheryl of Queensbury, NY; five grandchildren survive her: Shay Humphrey of New Paltz, NY, Heather Schindler (Edward) of Catskill, NY, Megan Arnott (Frank) of Rosendale, NY, Kristian Bartels of Coxsackie, NY and Jared Bartels (Crystal) of Holliston, MA; along with 14 great-grandchildren: Ari and Noa Raskin, Nicholas, Reid and Sophie Schindler, Avery, Macy and Ryan Britt, Noah, Molly and Grace Bartels, Benjamin, Luke and Isabelle Bartels; and her co-worker, Sue Lacy, who she thought of like a second daughter and her family.

A memorial service will be held at Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm Street, Lake George, NY at a later date.

No calling hours are scheduled and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center for their excellent care.

Donations in her memory may be sent to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.