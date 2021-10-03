Menu
Arthur L. Hull
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Arthur L. Hull

Dec. 22, 1948 - Sept. 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Arthur L. Hull, 72, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side.

He was born on December 22, 1948 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Lansing) Hull.

Mr. Hull retired from Warrensburg Central School in 2014 after 43 years of teaching math. He also was an adjunct math instructor for Adirondack Community College for several years.

Art enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren as well as flying his Piper Cherokee 160 after obtaining his private pilot's license. He also enjoyed computer programming, playing chess, boating and repairing his jeeps.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, whom he married on August 10, 1968, Christine (Dingman) Hull of Queensbury; his five children: Kim (Darryl) Gray of Queensbury, Jason (Jennifer Minear) Hull of Charlottesville, VA, Matthew (Lauren) Hull of South Glens Falls, Daniel (Linda) Hull of Queensbury and Erin (Kevin) Ely of Queensbury. He is also survived by his sixteen grandchildren: Adam, Abigail, Payton, Ethan, Graham, Celia, James, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Benjamin, Kyle, Andrew, Meghan, Alexander, Travis and Kaiden; as well as his in-laws, Richard and Ann Dingman of South Glens Falls.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at Mount Hermon Cemetery, Queensbury.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to the Ronald McDonald House, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 3, 2021.
