Arthur W. Nokes

Feb. 1, 1936 - Dec. 21, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Arthur W. Nokes, 84, passed away in his sleep Monday, December 21, 2020 to reunite with his mom, dad and brother. Born February 1, 1936 in Hudson Falls he was the son of the late George and Mary (Securo) Nokes.

Art left Glens Falls High School in his senior year and joined the United States Air Force. He worked on and received his GED while in the Air Force. He served his country for 20 years. Art received many commendations during his military career and for that he was extremely proud. Toward the end of his military career, he met and later married Barbara (Duran) Whalen. They recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.

When Art retired from the Air Force, he took the advice of an old teacher friend from Argyle and went to college to become a teacher. With a wife and a family to feed he went to school full time days and worked for the state full time at night. He not only accomplished getting his teaching degree, but he also worked on and completed his masters. Art had many wonderful friends during his 20-year career at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School. Many of his students kept in touch with him and let him know how he impacted their lives.

rt had a wonderful sense of humor, loved playing tennis and coaching it, riding his motorcycle, driving all over the country in the RV, woodworking, his German Shepherd Abby, a good cigar, but most of all he loved his family. He was so proud of each of them.

In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his brother, George (Johnny) Nokes and his wife Nina; nephew, Stephen Carruthers; great niece, Courtney Bouton; several aunts, uncles, cousins and two brothers-in-law, Jack Naylor and Bill Gilligan.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Barbara Nokes; and four children; son, Kent Whalen and his children, Zachary, Sarah and Kayleigh; daughter, Julie Fillings and her son, Kendall (Ashley); son, Shawn Whalen (Kathy) and their children, Shane (McKenna) and Erik; son, Danny Nokes (Sarah) and their children, Isaac and Marley; three great grandchildren: Kash, Jaylen and Seamus; sister, Dolores (Robert) Carruthers; sisters-in-law: Sandra Naylor and Mary Gilligan; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at St. Michael's Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Masks and social distancing are required with a maximum occupancy of 73 people at one time.

A celebration of life will be held following the calling hour at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church with Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

Rite of committal will be in the Spring in St. Mary's cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A very heartfelt thank you to the Moreau Emergency Squad and South Glens Falls Police Dept. for their kindness and professional help.

Memorial donation in Art's memory can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300,

Jacksonville, FL 32256 or S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Art's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To view Art's funeral mass please go to: www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRmh9joNvRgNRZFfSKWKBA.