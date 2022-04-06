Ashleigh M. Gursky

Aug. 19, 1997 - Mar. 24, 2022

MIDDLESEX, VT - Ashleigh M. Gursky, 24, of Middlesex, VT, died unexpectedly March 24, 2022 at her home in Middlesex. Born August 19, 1997 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of Kelly Carroll and Eric Gursky. She lived the first couple of years in NY state before moving to VT, where she lived for most of the rest of her life. Ashleigh had a profound love of animals, especially her cats. She had many other pets over her lifetime as well as a collection of stuffed animals from vending machines. She also had a collection of Spongebob dvds, Patrick being her favorite character. She had been employed as a housekeeper but recently had acquired a love for buying items in thrift shops and reselling them on Ebay. She was loved by everyone, family and friends alike.

Ashleigh was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Robert Carroll.

Survivors include her mother of Middlesex; her father of Troy, NY; brother, Aidan of Clifton Park, NY; brother and sister: Wyatt and Lily both of Middlesex; maternal grandmother, Laura Carroll of Glens Falls; paternal grandparents: Pam and Stan Gursky of Hudson Falls, NY; along with many aunts; uncles; and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Ashleigh's name can be made to any area SPCA or the charity of one's choice.