Audrey J. Swift Conklin

Aug. 22, 1931 – Mar. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Audrey J. Swift Conklin, 89, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on Aug. 22, 1931 in Jamaica, NY, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Hildegard Oberheim.

She was raised in Rockville Centre, NY. Audrey graduated from Bates College with a Degree in Biology and later graduated from Adirondack Community College with a Degree in Nursing.

She married the late Dr. Clyde A. Swift and they resided in Glens Falls where Audrey worked for many years as a Nurse for Glens Falls Pediatrics and retired in 1996.

Audrey enjoyed her family, camping and gardening. During her retirement she dedicated her time to helping so many others. She served as a Deacon at Bay Road Presbyterian Church, was a member of Elder Share at the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, delivered Meals on Wheels, traveled to Africa with the church missionary group to help at the Malawi orphanage, and also cared for many others in times of need. She most recently joined Oneida Community Church. On May 8, 2010, Audrey married the late James Conklin.

Audrey is survived by her son Michael Swift of Wrentham, MA; her son David Swift of Ellington, CT; her son, Daniel Swift of Glens Falls; son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Lori Swift of Lake George, NY; daughter and son-in-law Diana and John D'Agata of Queensbury, NY; daughter Cynthia Swift of Greenwich, CT; and her son and daughter-in-law Peter and Hedy Swift of Fulshear, TX; six grandchildren: Robert Sulkowski, Greta Swift, Gustav Swift, Garrett Swift, Emma Swift. Audrey was predeceased by her grand-daughter, Sarah D'Agata; her sister, Marjorie Degnan of Montpelier, ID.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites those wishing to honor Audrey's memory to make a special donation to Wrentham Developmental Center where her son Michael Swift resides. Donations can be made by check to: Friends of Wrentham and mailed to: Wrentham Developmental Center, PO Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093. Please note in memo: In memory of Audrey Swift

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to her daughter, Diana and son-in-law John D'Agata for all the care and compassion they gave Audrey.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.