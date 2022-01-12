Audrey J. Hall

CAMBRIDGE - Audrey J. Hall, 88, passed away into the arms of her Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022 as a result of chronic health conditions.

She was the daughter of the late Almon and Irene (O'Neil) Bartholomew, born in the Town of Moreau. She attended school in Hudson Falls and also high school in Cambridge while living with her sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Lewis Hall. It was there where she met Gordon L. Hall (no relation to Lewis), fell in love, were married on October 18, 1952 and started their lives together in Gordon's family homestead in West Cambridge where they raised their four children.

Audrey enjoyed being a wife and mother and visiting with family and friends. Should you happen to stop in, a cup of coffee was always offered and also "something to go with it" – mom was always trying to feed you.

When it became necessary, Audrey took up employment working Tuesday nights in the office at the Cambridge Valley Livestock Auction Barn, she also worked for the Washington County Office for the Aging in the Senior Outreach Program and finally at the Hoosick Falls Health Center as part of the Activities Program Department.

Audrey was a longtime member of the Whiteside Church in West Cambridge where she was an active member and also served in various positions on the church board. Audrey also belonged to and was an active member in several area organizations such as the DAR, the Salem Area Women's Club and the Cambridge Historical Society.

Audrey also loved music, playing the guitar and singing. Early memories recanted of singing with her sisters, learning the cello in school and singing in the school choir. When family got together, there was always music. In her adult years, she became a member of the Battenkill Chorale and The Community Chorale Society in Cambridge. Audrey also teamed up with two special friends, Lois and Jane to perform music programs at local area nursing homes and senior centers. She also belonged a few years to the Adirondack Pipe Band playing the tenor drum.

Audrey is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Gordon of 41 years at the time of his passing in 1993; brothers, Almon, Raymond, Hugh and James who passed away in infancy; sisters, Irene Backus and Janice Hall; nephews, Timothy Bartholomew, Craig Hall, Herbert Backus; great-nephew, Paul Kent and also her faithful golden lab/retriever "Bart".

Audrey is survived by her siblings: Caroline (Ron) Hittenburger of MO, Paul (Christine) Bartholomew of Cambridge; sister-in-law, Joyce (Almon) Bartholomew of Glens Falls; her children: Kathy (Phil) Gould of Cambridge, Kimberly (Mark) Gilliam of Schenectady, Gordon (Rose) Hall of Bennington, VT and Herbert (Traci) Hall of Ballston Lake; grandchildren: Julie McPhail, Jason Spear, Fred II (Julie) Wolff, Kyle (Courtney) Wolff, Amanda and Douglas Hall, Matthew (Joslynne) Durrin Justin Durrin and Kristen (Brian) Durrin-Kiernan. She is also survived by twenty-one great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous generations of nieces and nephews. Mom was very pleased to announce that she was part of a five-generation family.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff members of Glens Falls Hospital along with Dr. Matthew Pender and his staff for their patient and compassionate care to Audrey during her illness. The family also wishes to express their appreciation to her friends and all of those who have been there for her and for all of their prayers.

Calling hours are Friday, January 14, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main Street, Cambridge.

A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge. Interment will follow at Whiteside Cemetery. All visitors are asked to wear a facial covering or face mask attending services, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Audrey may be made to Cambridge Food Pantry, Loaves and Fishes, PO Box 473, Cambridge, NY 12816.

