Audrey E. Hanley
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Audrey E. (Finch) Hanley

Dec. 8, 1934 - June 7, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Audrey E. (Finch) Hanley, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Washington Center.

Born December 8, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Marion (Kilmer) Finch.

In April of 1956, Audrey married Joseph Hanley, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1990.

Audrey was employed for 27 years as a Nurses' Aide at the Glens Falls Hospital Snuggery, where she helped bring countless babies into the world, including all of her grandchildren.

She enjoyed camping and loved to go shopping. Audrey also enjoyed singing. She traveled extensively across Europe, including Germany, France, Ireland and Scotland. Most of all, Audrey loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Audrey is predeceased by her daughter Jill Brock, her brothers; Lionel Finch, Stanely Finch, and Orrin Booth, and her sisters; Wanda Hamell and Beverly Williams.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Joseph Hanley (Terrie), Karyn Salisbury (Ray), Kenneth Hanley, Pam Vaillancourt (Barry), and Penny Wolfe (Tom); her son-in-law Bryan Brock: her grandchildren: Chelsey Wiggins (Justin), Rebecca Hanley (Rick), Tonya Meyers (Jon), Benjamin Vaillancourt, Amanda Stannard (Ed), Zachary Wolfe, Danielle Baldwin, and Aaron Baldwin: her great-grandchildren: Trent, Riley, Richard, Braylin, Carter, and Abigail; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A funeral service will be celebrated at 4 p.m. following the calling hours with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Church officiating.

Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Audrey's name can be made to the Joyce Stock Snuggery, c/o Glens Falls Hospital, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Jun
11
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We all will miss Audrey, but remember her life was a well spent one, with caring for all---her own family and her work family.
Sharon A Gibbs, RN retired The Snuggery
Work
June 14, 2021
