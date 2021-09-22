Menu
Aurora Rae Metzger
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Aurora Rae Metzger

GLENS FALLS - Aurora Rae Metzger, daughter of Mike and Amanda Metzger, was selected by God to join the elite Angel Squad in Heaven. She was delivered at The Snuggery on September 17, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., fighting out of "Hometown U.S.A." Glens Falls, NY, weighing in at 5 lbs. 11 oz.

"Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." – Matthew 19:14.

Her parents cherish every precious moment of the nine months she spent in the womb. It was the most wonderful time of their lives, as they were able to share their joy and excitement with their family, Church, friends, and colleagues.

Aurora will always be remembered by her Granddad and Grandma, Gary and Rosemary Whistle of Binghamton, NY; her Grandpa and Grandma, James and Joan Metzger of Levittown, NY; her Auntie Marilyn of Long Beach, NY; her Uncle John (Nivea); Aunts Charissa (Keith), Nerissa (Brian), Kerry (Chris), Crystal (Mike) and her many cousins who are spread all across our great nation.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make donations in Aurora's name to The Snuggery Angel Fund at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, as her parents would not have been able to make it through such a tragedy without the care of the kindest, most compassionate staff in the entire world.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Queensbury Church of Christ, 357 Aviation Road, Queensbury. A graveside burial and gathering back at the church will follow.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home. "A light in the darkness that brought us to our knees, now we know you're with us forever. We just look up to the sun, and feel the warmth of Heaven."


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY
Sep
24
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Queensbury Church of Christ
357 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of the Italian American Club, we are saddened by Aurora Rae’s passing. Our deepest sympathy, prayers and condolences go out to Mike and Amanda Metzger during this terrible tragedy. Mike has been a long-time member of the Italian-American Club serving as Secretary and Vice President. His great sense of humor and comradery within our group is something we are all extremely grateful for.
Italian American Club
Friend
September 25, 2021
Mike and Amanda, sending you hugs and compassion as you go through this difficult time. Thank you for sharing your beautiful daughter Aurora Rae with the world. She is absolutely perfect from the top of her perfect nose, her beautiful thick hair, her long fingers, and beautiful toes. May Aurora always be the light that helps you through your darkest days, and the the light that warms your heart on the days that aren't so dark.
Jamie LaPointe
Other
September 23, 2021
Amanda and Mike, your amazingly wonderful people who openly shared your beautiful daughter Aurora Rae with all of us. She is so perfect, from her cute nose, her thick dark hair, down to her long toes. May she always be the light in your life that helps you through the darkness and brings you joy at the thought of her.
Jamie LaPointe
September 23, 2021
Nancy Nadrich
September 22, 2021
I will love and cherish my beautiful granddaughter Aurora Rae forever may her beautiful soul rest in peace
JamesMetzger
September 22, 2021
