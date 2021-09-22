Aurora Rae Metzger

GLENS FALLS - Aurora Rae Metzger, daughter of Mike and Amanda Metzger, was selected by God to join the elite Angel Squad in Heaven. She was delivered at The Snuggery on September 17, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., fighting out of "Hometown U.S.A." Glens Falls, NY, weighing in at 5 lbs. 11 oz.

"Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." – Matthew 19:14.

Her parents cherish every precious moment of the nine months she spent in the womb. It was the most wonderful time of their lives, as they were able to share their joy and excitement with their family, Church, friends, and colleagues.

Aurora will always be remembered by her Granddad and Grandma, Gary and Rosemary Whistle of Binghamton, NY; her Grandpa and Grandma, James and Joan Metzger of Levittown, NY; her Auntie Marilyn of Long Beach, NY; her Uncle John (Nivea); Aunts Charissa (Keith), Nerissa (Brian), Kerry (Chris), Crystal (Mike) and her many cousins who are spread all across our great nation.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends are asked to make donations in Aurora's name to The Snuggery Angel Fund at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, as her parents would not have been able to make it through such a tragedy without the care of the kindest, most compassionate staff in the entire world.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Queensbury Church of Christ, 357 Aviation Road, Queensbury. A graveside burial and gathering back at the church will follow.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home. "A light in the darkness that brought us to our knees, now we know you're with us forever. We just look up to the sun, and feel the warmth of Heaven."