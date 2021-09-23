Aurora Rae Metzger GLENS FALLS

Aurora Rae Metzger, daughter of Mike and Amanda Metzger, was selected by God to join the elite Angel Squad in Heaven. She was delivered at The Snuggery on September 17, 2021, at 8:08 a.m., fighting out of "Hometown U.S.A." Glens Falls, NY, weighing in at 5 lbs. 11 oz. "Jesus said, Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at Queensbury Church of Christ, 357 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

A graveside burial and gathering back at the church will follow.

