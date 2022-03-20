Barak Cahen

GREENWICH/THE NETHERLANDS - The family of Barak Cahen, 51, of Greenwich, are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of their son and brother at his home outside of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with his wife Sharon by his side.

He was born in Albany, NY, in 1970, Barak was the youngest child of Gideon and Elaine Cahen of Greenwich.

He graduated from Greenwich Central School in 1988, and in 1990 earned an associate degree in Graphic Design from the Junior College of Albany. He then earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts, in Industrial Design from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 1992. The following year, Barak moved to The Netherlands - the homeland of his father - where he began as an industrial design professional in Amsterdam. A short time later he would shift to teaching design technology and eventually Food Technology/Design. He enjoyed a distinguished and fulfilling career in secondary education in an international school. He educated thousands of students from all parts of the globe over his 25-plus-years career there.

Barak was completely dedicated to teaching at the highest level, while also making his classroom laboratory a welcoming and fun place for his students. His manner with children was extraordinary and he wrote to his wife Sharon, that he was "born to work with children." He will be remembered for his extraordinary kindness, willingness to help others, his huge smile, and sense of fun. He will be missed beyond measure.

In 2012, Barak was predeceased by his father Gideon.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving partner of 17-years, his wife, Sharon Titus Cahen of Amstelveen, The Netherlands; his mother, Elaine; and brother, Adam of Greenwich, NY; his sister Alison Cahen Lohr; brother-in-law, Fred; niece Lucie; and nephew, Oscar of London, England; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends worldwide, none closer than his childhood friend Darin Raney of Greenwich.

His colleagues have set up a tribute page for Barak and is accessible online at: www.forevermissed.com/barak-cahen.

A memorial service will be held in Amsterdam on Saturday, March 19, 2022. His stateside memorial service will be announced in the Spring of 2022.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.