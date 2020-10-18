Barbara A. Spencer

March 11, 1934 - Oct. 10, 2020

WARRENSBURG - Barbara A. Spencer, 86, formerly of Oak Street, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Elderwood at North Creek following a long illness.

She was born March 11, 1934, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of Dan Tupper (dentist) and Olive (Rykert) Spencer.

She graduated from Canton High School and attended Potsdam State Teachers College, taking post-graduate courses at Potsdam and St. Lawrence University. She taught school in Irondequoit, NY for two years and then came to Warrensburg in 1959, where she taught 5th grade for 35 years, retiring in 1994.

Barbara spent 22 wonderful summers teaching horseback riding at private girl's camps in Maine and Michigan. She enjoyed working out¬side and making regular trips up through the mountains to visit family in the Canton area.

She was a member of the Assembly of God of Warrensburg.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Jean Taft and brother-in-law, Ted Taft, both of Fredonia.

She is survived by her brother, Dan T. Spencer, Jr. and his wife, Sally, of Savannah, GA and their daughters: Sarah Spencer of Savannah and Laura Powers; her husband, John and their three children of Honeoye Falls, and her sister's children: Ted Taft, Jr. and his wife, Melissa and Lynda Taft, of Fredonia.

At Barb's request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. Burial will conducted privately in the East DeKalb Cemetery in St. Lawrence County.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warrensburg Assembly of God Church or to a charity of one's choice.

