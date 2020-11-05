Barbara Anita (Myers) Haldt

Jan. 13, 1919 - Nov. 3, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Mrs. Barbara Anita (Myers) Haldt died on November 3, 2020 after a long and fulfilling life of over 101 years. She was born January 13, 1919 in Morristown, NJ during the time of the Spanish flu pandemic and died during the Coronavirus pandemic, affected by neither. She was six days old when Prohibition was ratified by the states in America. It would take another year before the hair dryer was invented, four more years for frozen food to come into being, and another year for the television to first blink on. She has certainly seen a lot during her lifetime. Mom grew up in Boonton, NJ, the daughter of Oscar Patterson Myers and Gladys Josephine (Watson) Myers. Her father would go on to become Mayor of Boonton and President of the Boonton Trust Company. Her mother was one of the five Watson siblings: (Hermina, Claude, Percy, Gladys and Gerald) who lived in Boonton. She graduated from Connecticut College in New London, CT in 1939. On September 27, 1941 Mom married a local Boonton boy H. Peale Haldt, Jr., son of Harry and Greta Haldt. After her husband returned from the Army after World War II, they raised a family of two children: Harry P. "Trip" III and Joanne P. "Jody" while moving to various states before settling in Chappaqua, NY. Mom ruled the roost but was loving and caring more than we knew. It took us as adults to look back and understand. Barbara and family summered on Cape Cod until she and Dad retired to Nokomis, FL. After Dad died in 2000, she returned north to Queensbury, NY.

Mom was renowned for her intricate needlepoint. Whether on pillows, in frames, glasses cases, church kneelers or Christmas stockings for her children, grandchildren or great grandchildren, her work was phenomenal. She only ceased creating art when, sadly, she lost her sight to macular degeneration in her 90's. She was an extremely active person during her lifetime involved in, but not limited to, skiing, growing orchids, golf, bridge, bookkeeping, playing the organ, taking cruises and tours with Peale across the US and to five continents. As evidence of the latter and her fastidiousness for detail, we have boxes and boxes and albums and albums from those trips with each photo meticulously labeled on the back as to who and what was in that picture. Her bookkeeping, business and record keeping penchant resulted in her having a trunk full of family records, documents, letters, photographs and memorabilia going back over six generations. Included are items such as a daguerreotype of her great great grandmother, last will and testament of her great great grandfather, 18th Degree Mason certificate of her grandfather and the purchase receipt for her father's 1936 Dodge!

Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 59 years H. Peale Haldt, Jr. She is survived by her son Harry P. "Trip" Haldt III and wife Susan; and daughter Joanne "Jody" Honsa and spouse Donna; granddaughter Christina H. Haldt, husband Doug and her son (Barbara's great grandson) Benjamin M. Bishop; step grandchildren: Thomas (and wife Michelle) and Padraick (and wife Roselle) Flannagan; and step great grandchildren: Anna, Declan, Maggie and Tom Flannagan. She was predeceased by her step grandson Liam Flannagan who is survived by his wife Nancy. Services will be private. Her ashes will be placed in the Garden of Memories at St. Mark's church in Venice FL near those of her husband.

At Barbara's request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Thank you Mom for everything. We love you. Trip and Jody.