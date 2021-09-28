Menu
Barbara Bombard
FUNERAL HOME
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY

Barbara (Bell) Bombard

1928 - 2021

CLIFTON PARK - Barbara (Bell) Bombard, age 93, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021.

Barbara was born in July 1928 in Yonkers, NY, where she graduated from Gorton High School and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics from Russell Sage in 1950.

Barbara was an active member of the Whitehall Methodist Church for many years, helping out with the annual Ox Roasts and baking communion bread. She enjoyed cross-stitching and needle-point, making many family Christmas ornaments over the years. She was an avid reader her entire life.

She is survived by two sons: Gerald Churchill (Joy) and Peter Bombard (Michele); a daughter Sandra (Bombard) Mancini; and three grandsons: Steven Churchill, Brian Churchill, and Jason Bombard. She was predeceased by her daughter Pamela Churchill, her husband George Bombard, her parents, and brother.

Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 2:00-3:00 PM. Following the calling hours a service for family and friends will be held at 3:00 PM online at glenvillefuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, NY
Sep
28
Service
3:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Glenville Funeral Home
9 Glenridge Rd, Glenville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Certainly our words are very inadequate at a time like this, but be assured of our thoughts and prayers for not only Barbara but for all of you who loved her--Joyce & John Pidel-Yonkers NY
Joyce Pidel
September 29, 2021
Condolences to the Barbara's family. She was always a cheerful part of the Whitehall church.
Donna Larson Moyer
September 28, 2021
I'm sorry to hear about your mother's passing Peter.
martin vrooman
September 25, 2021
