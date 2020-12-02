Barbara Charlotte Lenhart

Feb. 20, 1933 – Dec. 1, 2020

TICONDEROGA - Barbara "Barb" Lenhart passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Buffalo to Frank and Charlotte Holfelner.

They raised Barb and her three older brothers (Frank, Al and Jim) during the time of the Great Depression. Barb shared many stories about growing up in Buffalo and the time that she spent with her brothers. She graduated from Bennett High School in Buffalo in 1950 and then went on to study nursing at the University of Buffalo. Barb married Bill J. Ratzel in 1952. They had four children (Bill, David, Bonnie and John). The couple divorced in the early 1960's.

Soon after, Barb met the love of her life, Robert "Bob" Baron Lenhart, while working in the Ransomville Hospital in Niagara Falls. The couple married on September 3, 1966. From his previous marriage, Bob brought four children to the new family (Earl, Barry, Maureen, and Patrick). Bob also brought daughter (Annette) into the blended family. The new family settled in Potsdam where Bob was the Manager and Pharmacist for Kinney Drug Store. During their time in Potsdam, Bob adopted Barb's four children, giving the family one name. Barb was a stay-at-home mother for the five children and later became active in town government, serving for a time as the Village Treasurer.

After their retirement, Barb and Bob moved to Fort Myers, FL. Barb and Bob's favorite memories were the times they spent with their children and grandchildren on Fort Myers Beach at the waterfront condo each summer. The grandchildren still talk about the trips to the Dairy Queen after a day at the beach.

Barb moved to Ticonderoga in December 2016 and was a resident of Moses Circle Apartments. Barb became very active in her new community. She made many new friends and she enjoyed her weekly bridge club, singing with both the St. Mary's Folk group and the Champlain Valley Chorale. She so enjoyed her Wednesday morning coffee group with friends from her apartment complex.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, brothers, (husband) Robert "Bob" Baron Lenhart, (son) David Lenhart, (daughter in-law) Kathie Lenhart, (grandson) Andy Lenhart, and (grandson) Billy Lenhart.

She is survived by Earl Lenhart and his wife Sharon of East Bremerton, WA; Robert B. Lenhart, Jr. (Barry) and his wife Maureen of Phoenix, AZ; Patrick Lenhart of Peoria, AZ; Maureen (Lenhart) Tato and her husband Danny of Wilmington, NC; Annette Lenhart of Casa Grande, AZ; She is also survived by her son Bill Lenhart of Rochester (wife Kathy predeceased); Daughter-in-law Carrol Russel (wife of predeceased son David Lenhart) and her husband Jim Russel of Corpus Christi TX; daughter Barbara Lenhart Hannon of Raleigh, NC; son John Lenhart and wife Lynne of Ticonderoga. She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home in Ticonderoga. Masks and Social Distancing are required.

Due to Covid travel restrictions, funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.

Interment will be held in the spring at the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Lewiston.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com