Barbara Gatto
ARGYLE/SOMERS

Barbara Gatto, 88, of Somers, NY and formerly a longtime resident of Argyle passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on April 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Barbara's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear a later date.


Published by Post-Star on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY
Apr
24
Committal
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Fort Edward, NY
