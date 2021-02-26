ARGYLE/SOMERS

Barbara Gatto, 88, of Somers, NY and formerly a longtime resident of Argyle passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. on April 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Rite of Committal will follow the funeral mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Barbara's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear a later date.