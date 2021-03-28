Barbara (Burt) Gatto

Dec. 26, 1932 - Jan. 23, 2021

SOMERS - Barbara (Burt) Gatto, 88, of Somers, NY, and a former longtime resident of Argyle, NY, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home.

Born on December 26, 1932, in Mt. Kisco, NY, she was one of eight children to the late Malcom and Winifred (Sweeney) Burt.

After her high school graduation, Barbara followed her passion for loving and caring for children. She graduated in 1953 from New York Foundling as a baby nurse.

On January 15, 1954, Barbara married the love of her life, Frank Gatto, at St. Francis Church in Mt. Kisco, NY. They spent 58 years together making many memories until his passing in April of 2013.

Barbara and Frank were avid golfers. During the time she played, Barbara had two hole-in-ones. She also enjoyed long car rides, bird watching, reading, making crafts, and baking specialty cakes. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and shared her kindness, generosity and compassion with everyone. She supported the efforts of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for many years.

In addition to her parents, Barbara is predeceased by her brother, Robert "RJ" Burt and her sister, Joan Acquisto.

Barbara had a giant loving heart, and her greatest joy was her family.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Catherine Gatto of Bedford Hills, NY, Barbara Rizzotti (Al) of Brewster, NY, Frank Gatto (Debbie Jaros) of Bedford Hills, NY, and Gina Gatto (Rosemary Malanaphy) of Campbell Hall, NY; her grandchildren: Matthew Rizzotti (Lauren) of Wilmington, DE and Amanda Rizzotti of Austin, TX; her sisters: Dorothy Amundson and Carol Palasak (Lou); her brothers: Malcolm (Ginger), Edward (Noreen) and William (Jo) Burt; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

At the family's request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on April 24, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will follow the funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in Barbara's memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Alzheimer's Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Barbara's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit: kilmerfuneralhome.com.