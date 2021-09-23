Barbara A. Hill

WARRENSBURG - Barbara A. Hill, 72, of Hudson St., passed away following her 2nd courageous battle with cancer and was reunited with her parents, William and Dorothy Schloss, and infant daughter, Lynn Marie Hill.

Barb, more affectionately known and referred to as Mom, Ma, Aunt Bobbi, or Bubba was born in the Bronx on September 3, 1949 and grew up in Long Island and Warrensburg areas. She graduated from Warrensburg Central School where she met her friend/companion, Timothy Hill. The two were married in 1968 and had four children, Lynn, Timothy, Paul, and Amy.

Barb dedicated the majority of her lifetime to caring for others, in both a personal and professional capacity. Her friends and family were her world, her pride and joy. All were always welcome in her home; the door was always open and no one was ever a stranger. Barb was always on the go, visiting, spreading love, smiles, and tea bags everywhere she went.

In addition to Timothy Hill, Sr., she is survived by her children, Timothy Hill, Jr., and his wife, Amie, Paul Hill and his wife, Charlotte, and Amy Wright and her husband, Eric. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Dorothy Matern, Jack Schloss and companion, Marion, Jean Schloss, Bill Schloss and companion, Judy, and Carol Black and her husband, Peter; her grandchildren, Zachary, Makayla, Erica, Gary, Jordan, Isaac, Grady, and Connor; great-granddaughter, Avery; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a list of friends too numerous to name individually.

Friends may call on Barb's family from 11 am to 1 pm, Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 pm, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in North Caldwell Cemetery, Lake George.

The family would like to thank Barbs great friend and caregiver, Connie Hall for the comfort and care she provided to Barbara and her family.

