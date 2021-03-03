Barbara Marion La Marque

May 1, 1935 - Feb. 24, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS – Barbara Marion La Marque passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital February 24, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born in Saratoga on May 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Victor Pepper, Sr. and Blanche (Boomhower, Foucher) Pepper.

She married Norman Richard La Marque on August 9, 1953, in St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. She and her husband raised two children in South Glens Falls, in the same home she currently lived with her husband.

Barbara had fond memories of childhood helping at her father's grocery market called "Pepper's Market" in Saratoga, until his passing during her young childhood. Her mother, siblings and she moved to South Glens Falls, where she graduated just before the start of her marriage to Norman.

Besides raising and enjoying her family, Barbara enjoyed motorcycling with her husband throughout their 67 years of marriage. She was a member and officer of the local chapter of the Harley Owner's Motorcycle group for many years. Barbara also worked at Coca-Cola bottling plant in South Glens Falls for many years before retirement. Barb and Norm spent countless years upon retirement, during the winter months as snowbirds in Florida, bringing the motorcycle trailing behind their RV, so that they could go motorcycling all year round.

Additionally, for nearly 30 years, Barb sold Avon, until her passing. She loved running her Avon business and was so good to her customers and put so much into serving them, that many friendships formed. They were not customers to her, they were good friends, they loved her and she loved them. Barbara also loved Christmas songs, and would play and sing them all year round, one of various ways she would lift everyone's spirits along with her vibrant personality. Barbara put her heart into all she did, raising her children and being there for them with great love throughout their lives, being a wonderful, loving grandmother, and being a loving, faithful wife to her husband.

Besides her loving husband, Barbara is survived by her daughter, Victoria Jean La Marque; her son, Richard Norman La Marque, and her grandchildren, Robert Wayne La Marque, and Timothy James La Marque, along with his fiance Jessica Hill; her sister, Beverly Baker; her cousin, Diane Leary; her brother in law, Thomas La Marque and his wife, Lorna; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private viewing. A graveside service and burial open to family and friends will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls in the spring, on a date to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan and Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave, South Glens Falls and those who wish may make online condolences at

sbfuneralhome.com.