Barbara J. Lemery
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Barbara J. Lemery

April 1, 1930 - Jan. 6, 2022

HUDSON FALLS - Barbara J. Lemery, 91, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her daughter's home in North Carolina.

Born on April 1, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Jennie (Stewart) LaPoint.

Barbara married the love of her life, John Lemery, Sr. on August 28, 1949, together they shared 61 years, until his passing, on July 9, 2010.

Through the years she work occasionally outside of the home, but caring for her family was her main priority.

For many years, she enjoyed her trips to St. Anne de Beaupre in Montreal. Barbara took great happiness in making quilts for her grandchildren, great grandchildren and for her many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a faithful communicate of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls.

Barbara lived for her family. She took wonderful care of her husband and children. They all came first to her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two children, John Lemery, Jr., and Lydia J. Lemery, her four sisters: Adelaide Duval, Hazel Trackey, June Traver and Nathalie Hammond.

She is survived by her loving children: Arlene Lansburg and her husband, Charles, Timothy Lemery and his wife, Deborah, Bruce Lemery and his wife, Patricia; her daughter-in-law, Roseanne Lemery, her grandchildren: Lisa, John III, Rodney, Michelle, April, Andrea, Steven, Sarah, Brittany, Ariel, Jacob, Zachary, Gabriel and Elijah; 11 great-grandchildren: Breanna, Braedon, Wyatt, Ethan, Autumn, Lilyana, Alex, Ryan Hunter, Cole and Ava; her sister, Lois King; her brother, Edward LaPointe, Jr.; and several nieces; nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, January 13, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Friday, at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church, 11 Wall Street, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY
Jan
14
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church
on the park, Hudson Falls, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss seeing you when I come back home. I was so glad I got to FaceTime with you. Will miss your stories...Dave always enjoyed talking with you....You we're a large part of my life while growing up....Thank you for all you did for us Hammond kids. Rest easy and tell all we miss them as we will surely miss you. Always and forever in our hearts.
Dave and Lois Methlie
Family
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Bars passing. I saw her mostly when she lived on McCrea St-Knew many of the family (Went to school with some) She always had something good to say about everyone-It was always fun to talk to her--RIP Barb and prayers for you and your family
Pat (Lemery) Varney
January 12, 2022
