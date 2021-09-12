Barbara M (Maxson) Merrill

Oct. 31, 1944 - Aug. 17, 2021

South Glens Falls, NY- Barbara Mary (Maxson) Merrill age 76 passed away peacefully on August 17th 2021 in Glens Falls, NY.

Born on October 31, 1944 in Taunton, MA; the daughter of Sgt. Earl W Maxson Jr. and Julia W (Krawczyk) Maxson of Hudson Falls, NY.

She is pre-deceased by her parents and is survived by: her son Michael E Merrill and several cousins.

American Legion Capt Maxson Post (Cambridge, NY) was named after Barbara's paternal grandfather Capt. Earl W. Maxson Sr. who was killed in action September 29th, 1918. He married into the Rice family (Bessie Rice) of Cambridge.

Barbara attended Hudson Falls Central School, where she developed a love for music and film. Following graduation she enrolled in college at SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, NY.

After earning her degree Liberal Arts and developed an interest in the medical field, she then enrolled at the Glens Falls Hospital School of Radiologic Technology gaining her license as a Radiologic Technician and worked in the field at Glens Falls Hospital.

A musician, Barbara played violin and guitar; enjoyed music, films (especially musicals) and was an avid epicure. She enjoyed learning new skills and ideas throughout her life, such as teaching herself to program computers in Basic language; volunteering, attending live performance events and speaking engagements, from a personal favorite such as Johnny Mathis to controversial UK politician Oswald Mosley. Barbara shared her wide breadth of life experiences with others, her son in particular; encouraging them to explore and learn.

At Mrs. Merrill's request there will be no calling hours; she will be interred at the Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities USA (catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give).

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

