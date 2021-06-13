Barbara (Bobbie) M. Parsons

June 20, 1934 – June 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Barbara M. Parsons (nee Moore), 86, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2021 under the compassionate care of the staff at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

She was born in New Haven, CT in 1934 to George W. and Ethel Moore, the youngest of two children. Bobbie attended and graduated from the Northfield School for Girls in Northfield, MA in 1952 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree with Honors in English from Colby College in Waterville, Maine in 1956. While attending Colby College, Bobbie was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority and worked summers as a waitress and housekeeping associate for various resorts in Rhode Island and New York.

Bobbie moved to Glens Falls, New York after college and was a stay-at home Mom until she started a career as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert C. Westcott in 1968. She continued to work in this role after her son David C. Parsons purchased the dental practice in 1990, and she retired in 2004. Bobbie enjoyed watching her sons and grandchildren compete in athletics as Glens Falls Indians throughout their high school careers. She was an avid golfer, playing for many years at the Glens Falls Country Club where she went on to win the Women's Club Championship in 1981, 1985 and 1986. Following this, Bobbie enjoyed a long and wonderful golf "career" with a close-knit group of friends at the Queensbury Country Club where she was affectionately known as the "Queen Bee". She never hesitated to offer golf advice and tips to her friends while playing the game she loved so much.

Bobbie was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Janet.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons: David and his wife, Nancy of Glens Falls, and their children: Brian (Elizabeth) with great-grandchildren: Hannah and Cameron, and Andrew (Tressie); Bruce and his wife, Kate of Glens Falls and their children: Caroline Monaco (Richard) and great-grandchild, Riley, Nina Finger (Anthony) with great-grandchildren: Nolan and Milena; and Thomas.

The family wishes to thank Scott MacLean whose devotion and care for Bobbie as her neighbor was invaluable to her family and Bobbie in her later years. Also special thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff of the Glens Falls Hospital and the Fort Hudson Nursing Center who cared for Bobbie with compassion and tenderness in her final days.

For those wishing to remember Bobbie in a special way, donations in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Spirit of '76 Scholarship Fund, Glens Falls City School District, 15 Quade Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

There will be a celebration of Bobbie's life at a later date at the discretion of the family.

In closing, as the great "Mrs. Rules" has reminded us many times out on the golf course…. "Listen for it".